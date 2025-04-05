Lewis Merthyr strengthen Towers of Friendship with Germany

The Lewis Merthyr Band will be performing on Germany this weekend to help strengthen the tie between two communities through joint music making.

The Lewis Merthyr Band will visit the twin town of Ravensburg in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany this weekend.

The band will perform together with the 60 strong Stadtorchester Ravensburg in the town's famed Konzerthaus (above), where the 90 strong combined forces will perform works by Johan De Meij, and a triple premiere of new works by Welsh composer, Chris Marshall.

These will include his own solo feature for timpani and brass entitled, 'TNT' in which the composer himself will act as soloist. The event will also see the premiere of 'Homecoming' for brass and a new work for wind orchestra based on German folk music.

Towers of Friendship

The concert will close with a combined performance of his 'Towers of Friendship', commissioned by the band and Rhondda Arts Festival as a gift to the Stadtorchester and town of Ravensburg in celebrating the twinning relationship of the host areas.

The composition, workshopping and first performance of the work was supported by an award from Wales Arts International. This joint performance by Lewis Merthyr and the Stadtorchester will be the first performance in its intended format.

Compositional journey

Chris Marshall stated: "I'm thoroughly looking forward to this weekend's performance, which will be the culmination of a five-year compositional journey.

I was first asked to write for brass during lockdown, and that first composition will receive its long overdue premiere this Sunday. 'Towers of Friendship', my latest new work for wind orchestra was commissioned especially for this weekend's performance and I look forward to hearing it."

Grateful

He added: "I'm immensely grateful to Lewis Merthyr Band and the Stadtorchester Ravensburg for all their support throughout this process, and look forward to continuing to work with them into the future, as well as hopefully writing additional works for brass band and wind orchestra."

The Fruhjahrskonzert takes place on Sunday, April 6th at the Konzerthaus, Ravensburg.